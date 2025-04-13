Jordan Walsh News: Balanced outing off bench in finale

Walsh chipped in 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 21 minutes during Sunday's 93-86 win over the Hornets.

Walsh provided a lift off the Celtics bench in Sunday's regular-season finale, hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total while leading all bench players in scoring in a double-digit outing. Walsh set a new season high in rebounds, matching a season-best scoring total.