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Jordan Walsh News: Drawing start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Walsh is starting Thursday's game against the Knicks.

Walsh will take the place of Jaylen Brown, who is out Thursday due to left Achilles tendinitis. Walsh started a pair of games down the stretch of March but failed to score in double figures in either opportunity.

Jordan Walsh
Boston Celtics
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