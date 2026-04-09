Jordan Walsh News: Drawing start Thursday
Walsh is starting Thursday's game against the Knicks.
Walsh will take the place of Jaylen Brown, who is out Thursday due to left Achilles tendinitis. Walsh started a pair of games down the stretch of March but failed to score in double figures in either opportunity.
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