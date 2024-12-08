Jordan Walsh News: Fares well in G League loss
Walsh tallied 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 29 minutes Sunday during the G League Maine Celtics' 109-108 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.
Walsh finished second on his squad in scoring behind JD Davison (27 points), but it was Walsh who turned in a more efficient shooting day. He led Maine with three made triples and tied Anton Watson and Baylor Scheierman for the team lead in rebounds.
