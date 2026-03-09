Jordan Walsh News: Left out of rotation Sunday

Walsh (coach's decision) didn't appear off the bench in Sunday's 109-98 win over the Cavaliers.

Walsh was cleared to play Sunday after sitting out Friday's 120-100 win over the Mavericks due to an illness, but the Celtics didn't have room in the rotation for the third-year player. With Jayson Tatum having returned to action for the past two game after having previously been sidelined all season while recovering from Achilles surgery, Walsh looks like he could be the odd man out now that Boston is at full health at the forward spot.