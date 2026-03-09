Jordan Walsh headshot

Jordan Walsh News: Left out of rotation Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Walsh (coach's decision) didn't appear off the bench in Sunday's 109-98 win over the Cavaliers.

Walsh was cleared to play Sunday after sitting out Friday's 120-100 win over the Mavericks due to an illness, but the Celtics didn't have room in the rotation for the third-year player. With Jayson Tatum having returned to action for the past two game after having previously been sidelined all season while recovering from Achilles surgery, Walsh looks like he could be the odd man out now that Boston is at full health at the forward spot.

Jordan Walsh
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Walsh See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Walsh See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule: Best Matchups & Streaming Picks
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule: Best Matchups & Streaming Picks
Author Image
Dan Bruno
49 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, December 30
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, December 30
Rotowire Staff
69 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 11 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 11 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
73 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
77 days ago