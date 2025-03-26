Jordan Walsh News: Muted role continues

Walsh logged zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one block over six minutes during Wednesday's 132-102 victory over Phoenix.

Walsh continues to serve as an emergency depth piece, typically seeing the floor during garbage time only. After suiting up for the majority of games during the first two months of the season, his opportunities have dwindled of late. He has played in just 14 games over the past two months, averaging 1.3 points and 1.5 rebounds in 6.9 minutes per contest.