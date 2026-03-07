Jordan Walsh headshot

Jordan Walsh News: Off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Walsh (illness) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Walsh was sidelined for Friday's 120-100 win over the Mavericks due to an illness, but the third-year pro has recovered enough to return for Sunday's road tilt. His minutes were set to take a sizable hit due to the return of Jayson Tatum, but Walsh could still see some meaningful playing time for the next couple of weeks due to the absence of Nikola Vucevic (finger).

Jordan Walsh
Boston Celtics
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Walsh
