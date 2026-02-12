Jordan Walsh News: Productive in blowout win
Walsh recorded 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 124-105 victory over the Bulls.
Walsh had been quiet lately, but he turned in his first double-digit scoring night since Jan. 3. His versatility was on full display, and the large margin of victory helped him see additional run. Walsh can deliver when called upon, but his role hasn't been as consistent as it was at the start of the campaign.
