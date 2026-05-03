Jordan Walsh News: Quiet in loss to Philadelphia
Walsh logged zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) across five minutes during Saturday's 109-100 loss to Philadelphia in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Despite the absence of Jayson Tatum (knee), Walsh didn't benefit. In fact, he logged a series-low five minutes while going without a point. Although the 2025-26 campaign didn't work out exactly as the team had hoped, Walsh at least saw his production improve, as he averaged a career-best 5.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.7 steals across 17.8 minutes in 68 regular-season appearances (25 starts). While Walsh should hold a stable role in the rotation for the Celtics next season, assuming he remains on the roster, he may have trouble being consistently productive as long as the starters stay healthy.
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