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Jordan Walsh News: Quiet in loss to Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 10:59am

Walsh logged zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) across five minutes during Saturday's 109-100 loss to Philadelphia in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Despite the absence of Jayson Tatum (knee), Walsh didn't benefit. In fact, he logged a series-low five minutes while going without a point. Although the 2025-26 campaign didn't work out exactly as the team had hoped, Walsh at least saw his production improve, as he averaged a career-best 5.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.7 steals across 17.8 minutes in 68 regular-season appearances (25 starts). While Walsh should hold a stable role in the rotation for the Celtics next season, assuming he remains on the roster, he may have trouble being consistently productive as long as the starters stay healthy.

Jordan Walsh
Boston Celtics
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