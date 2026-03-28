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Jordan Walsh News: Resurfaces in rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Walsh recorded five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 27 minutes Friday in the Celtics' 109-102 win over the Hawks.

With Jaylen Brown (Achilles) sitting out Friday, Walsh re-entered the rotation after going unused in each of the Celtics' last six games. Walsh fared well in his low-usage role, knocking down his lone perimeter shot while making his biggest impact at the defensive end. Despite seeing heavy minutes Friday, Walsh could drop back out of the rotation Sunday in Charlotte if Brown is cleared to return to action.

Jordan Walsh
Boston Celtics
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