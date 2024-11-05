Jordan Walsh News: Season-high 19 minutes in blowout

Walsh accumulated two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, one block and two steals over 19 minutes during Monday's 123-93 victory over the Hawks.

With Jaylen Brown (hip) sidelined and Monday's game turning into a blowout, Walsh was afforded extra run versus the Hawks. The defensive-minded forward is a nice depth piece for the Celtics, but his path to substantial playing time is thoroughly crowded.