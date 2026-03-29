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Jordan Walsh News: Starting versus Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 5:46pm

Walsh will start in Sunday's game against Charlotte, according to Justin Turpin of WEEI.com.

The Celtics are down Jaylen Brown (Achilles) and Derrick White (knee), so head coach Joe Mazzulla will turn to Walsh to make his first start since New Year's Day. In 20 starts during the campaign, the 22-year-old is averaging 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.6 blocks and 1.1 steals across 21.5 minutes.

Jordan Walsh
Boston Celtics
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