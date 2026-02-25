Jordan Walsh headshot

Jordan Walsh News: Unimpactful again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Walsh ended with four points (2-2 FG, 0-1 FT) and three rebounds over 14 minutes during Wednesday's 103-84 loss to the Nuggets.

Walsh logged 14 minutes in the loss, most of which came during garbage time. While it has been a somewhat encouraging season for Walsh, his role in recent times has been less than ideal. In 12 games over the past month, he has seen just 13.8 minutes per game, putting up 4.2 points and 3.5 rebounds. At this point, he should not be rostered in any moderately competitive league.

Jordan Walsh
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Walsh See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Walsh See More
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule: Best Matchups & Streaming Picks
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule: Best Matchups & Streaming Picks
Author Image
Dan Bruno
38 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, December 30
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, December 30
Rotowire Staff
58 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 11 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 11 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
62 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
66 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
66 days ago