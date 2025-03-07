Jordan Wright News: Returns to action in victory

Wright (concussion) posted seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one assist, one steal and one block across 22 minutes during Thursday's 118-114 G League win over the San Diego Clippers.

Wright returned from a one-game absence due to a concussion, providing an efficient spark off the bench. The 24-year-old is averaging 6.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 assists across 18.8 minutes per contest in 15 G League outings.