Jose Alvarado headshot

Jose Alvarado Injury: Considered week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Alvarado (hamstring) will return to full practice next week and is considered week-to-week, the Pelicans announced Tuesday.

Alvarado hasn't played since he sustained a left hamstring strain Nov. 11, but he appears to be progressing towards a return. Based on this update, the earliest he could return is Jan. 1 against Miami, but that might be pushing it with how cautious the franchise has been.

Jose Alvarado
New Orleans Pelicans
