Jose Alvarado headshot

Jose Alvarado Injury: Exits game due to injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 5:03pm

Alvarado went to the locker room in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Hornets, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Alvarado checked out at the 4:29 mark in the second quarter of Saturday's game and went to the locker room shortly after. It's unclear why he exited the game, but Javonte Green could see additional run time off the bench for as long as Alvarado is out of the game.

Jose Alvarado
New Orleans Pelicans
