Jose Alvarado headshot

Jose Alvarado Injury: Leaves game early Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 6:33pm

Alvarado (leg) went back to the locker room during Monday's game against the Nets, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Alvarado checked himself out of the game before heading back to the locker room in the third quarter -- he appeared to tweak something in his leg. If the 26-year-old is unable to return, expect Jaylen Nowell and Antonio Reeves to pick up the slack in a depleted backcourt.

Jose Alvarado
New Orleans Pelicans
