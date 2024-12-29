Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Alvarado headshot

Jose Alvarado Injury: Nearing return to game action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 12:28pm

Alvarado (hamstring) was a full participant during Sunday's practice and expects to return to game action soon, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Alvarado hasn't suited up since sustaining the left hamstring strain Nov. 11. The 26-year-old guard said he is unlikely to play in Monday's matchup against the Clippers, according to Guillory; however, he could make his return as soon as Wednesday's game against the Heat. Alvarado has appeared in 11 regular-season outings thus far, during which he has averaged 10.7 points, 4.5 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 25.6 minutes per contest.

Jose Alvarado
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now