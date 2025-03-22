Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Alvarado headshot

Jose Alvarado Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 2:56pm

Alvarado is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons due to an illness.

Alvarado has started the last two games for a depleted Pelicans team, but he might be in danger of missing a game for the first time since early February due to a non-COVID illness. Given how depleted the Pelicans are, Jordan Hawkins and Elfrid Payton are options to start at point guard if Alvarado can't go Sunday.

Jose Alvarado
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now