Jose Alvarado Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Alvarado is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bucks due to right calf soreness.

Alvarado has been navigating through right calf soreness, and while his status for the Pelicans' final three games of the season is uncertain, the fact that he's listed as questionable suggests he has a shot at playing. The veteran floor general has averaged 15.2 points, 5.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 28.1 minutes per game over his past six appearances.