Jose Alvarado Injury: Questionable to play Saturday

Alvarado is questionable for Saturday's game against the Rockets due to left hip soreness.

The Pelicans will be extremely depleted for the first leg of this back-to-back set, and it's uncertain whether Alvarado will suit up due to this latest injury. A decision on his status will be made closer to Saturday's 7 p.m. ET tipoff, though his absence would thin the team's backcourt depth even more. Alvarado has been slumping of late and is averaging 5.0 points while shooting 25 percent from the floor in three appearances this month.