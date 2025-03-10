Jose Alvarado Injury: Questionable to play Tuesday

Alvarado is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to left hip soreness.

Alvardo has played through a left hip issue for the past couple of games, though there's certainly no guarantee that he'll be cleared to play Tuesday. He started in Sunday's 107-104 loss to the Grizzlies and finished with 11 points, 11 assists, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes.