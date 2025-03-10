Fantasy Basketball
Jose Alvarado headshot

Jose Alvarado Injury: Questionable to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Alvarado is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to left hip soreness.

Alvardo has played through a left hip issue for the past couple of games, though there's certainly no guarantee that he'll be cleared to play Tuesday. He started in Sunday's 107-104 loss to the Grizzlies and finished with 11 points, 11 assists, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes.

Jose Alvarado
New Orleans Pelicans
