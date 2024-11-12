Jose Alvarado Injury: Set for checkup in three weeks

The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Alvarado has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in approximately three weeks.

Earlier Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that Alvarado would be sidelined for six weeks due to the injury the point guard suffered in Monday's 107-105 loss to the Nets. While the timeline provided by Charania could ultimately hold up, the Pelicans will wait and see where Alvarado is at in his recovery once he's re-evaluated in early December before a potential target date for his return to game action may come into the focus. In any case, Alvarado's multi-week absence represents another hit to the Pelicans' backcourt depth, which has already been tested early on this season with CJ McCollum (adductor), Dejounte Murray (hand) and Jordan Hawkins (back) currently sidelined with injuries of their own. Until at least one of Murray, McCollum or Alvarado returns to action, Brandon Boston and Brandon Ingram are likely to operate as the Pelicans' main ball handlers.