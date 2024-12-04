Fantasy Basketball
Jose Alvarado Injury: To be re-evaluated in two weeks

Published on December 4, 2024

Alvarado (hamstring) continues progressing through rehab and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.

Alvarado has been sidelined since Nov. 11 due to a left hamstring strain. Dejounte Murray's return to action on Nov. 27 coupled with the emergence of two-way player Brandon Boston has salvaged New Orleans' backcourt around CJ McCollum, but depth remains thin beyond this trio.

