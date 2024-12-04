Jose Alvarado Injury: To be re-evaluated in two weeks
Alvarado (hamstring) continues progressing through rehab and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.
Alvarado has been sidelined since Nov. 11 due to a left hamstring strain. Dejounte Murray's return to action on Nov. 27 coupled with the emergence of two-way player Brandon Boston has salvaged New Orleans' backcourt around CJ McCollum, but depth remains thin beyond this trio.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now