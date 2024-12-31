Fantasy Basketball
Jose Alvarado

Jose Alvarado Injury: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Alvarado (hamstring) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Alvarado has been a full participant at recent practices and is expected to return to game action soon, but that likely won't happen Wednesday. The backup point guard hasn't played since Nov. 11 due to a left hamstring strain and will presumably face restrictions when eventually given the green light.

Jose Alvarado
New Orleans Pelicans
