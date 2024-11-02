Jose Alvarado News: All-around performance in win

Alvarado finished with 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 125-118 win over the Pacers.

With CJ McCollum (thigh) out for at least two more weeks, Alvarado should remain in New Orleans' starting lineup. The 26-year-old guard tied Brandon Ingram with a team-high seven assists during Friday's victory. Alvarado is averaging 14.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.5 minutes across his last two starting appearances.