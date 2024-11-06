Fantasy Basketball
Jose Alvarado headshot

Jose Alvarado News: Available to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Alvarado (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

The Pelicans have been massively affected by injuries over the first two weeks of the regular season, but this time, they'll be as strong as they can be with Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins (back) and Zion Williamson (thigh) all being available. Alvarado should handle heavy minutes as the starting point guard.

Jose Alvarado
New Orleans Pelicans
