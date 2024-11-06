Jose Alvarado News: Available to play Wednesday

Alvarado (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

The Pelicans have been massively affected by injuries over the first two weeks of the regular season, but this time, they'll be as strong as they can be with Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins (back) and Zion Williamson (thigh) all being available. Alvarado should handle heavy minutes as the starting point guard.