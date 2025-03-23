Fantasy Basketball
Jose Alvarado News: Cleared to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2025 at 8:57am

Alvarado (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Pistons.

Zion Williamson (back) and Yves Missi (hip) were downgraded from questionable to out, but Alvarado was upgraded to available, extending his streak of consecutive appearances to 21. Over his last 22 games (seven starts), Alvarado has averaged 9.9 points, 5.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 26.1 minutes per game.

