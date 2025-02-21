Jose Alvarado News: Coming off bench Friday

Alvarado is not in the Pelicans' starting lineup against the Mavericks on Friday, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Alvarado has started in the Pelicans' last four games and has averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals over 29.5 minutes per game over that span. He'll revert to a bench role Friday while Kelly Olynyk gets inserted into the starting lineup.