Jose Alvarado headshot

Jose Alvarado News: Coming off bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Alvarado is not in the Pelicans' starting lineup against the Clippers on Tuesday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Alverado made his 12th start of the season in Sunday's loss to the Grizzlies, but he will retreat to the bench Tuesday due to the return of CJ McCollum. Alverado has averaged 8.7 points, 5.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 25.1 minutes per game since the All-Star break.

Jose Alvarado
New Orleans Pelicans
