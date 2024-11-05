Jose Alvarado News: Continues solid play Monday

Alvarado had 18 points (4-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound and six assists across 34 minutes during Monday's 118-100 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Alvarado has struggled from the field over the past two games, going 7-for-26. However, he's 9-for-9 from the charity stripe during those games and has contributed 13 assists to two turnovers. Alvarado should continue seeing an increased role for as long as CJ McCollum (thigh) and Dejounte Murray (hand) are sidelined, which should be at least another week and a half -- likely longer. Fantasy managers can look to Alvarado as a solid source of assists and steals.