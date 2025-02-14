Jose Alvarado News: Full stat line in victory

Alvarado amassed 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 140-133 overtime win over the Kings.

The 26-year-old tied Trey Murphy as the second-leading scorer behind CJ McCollum (43 points) in the overtime victory. Alvarado also tied the game-high mark in steals, logging his 11th outing with multiple steals through 31 regular-season appearances. The fourth-year guard has started in four consecutive contests, averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 29.5 minutes per game.