Jose Alvarado News: Getting green light Friday

Alvarado (hamstring) is listed as available for Friday's game against the Wizards.

Alvarado will return to game action after missing the club's last 23 outings due to a left hamstring strain. It wouldn't be surprising if the 26-year-old operates under a minutes restriction during his return, though the spark he provides will be a welcome addition to the second unit. Alvarado appeared in 11 regular-season matchups before the hamstring injury, during which he averaged 10.7 points, 4.5 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals across a career-high 25.6 minutes per contest.