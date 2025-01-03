Fantasy Basketball
Jose Alvarado headshot

Jose Alvarado News: Getting green light Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 11:31am

Alvarado (hamstring) is listed as available for Friday's game against the Wizards.

Alvarado will return to game action after missing the club's last 23 outings due to a left hamstring strain. It wouldn't be surprising if the 26-year-old operates under a minutes restriction during his return, though the spark he provides will be a welcome addition to the second unit. Alvarado appeared in 11 regular-season matchups before the hamstring injury, during which he averaged 10.7 points, 4.5 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals across a career-high 25.6 minutes per contest.

Jose Alvarado
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
