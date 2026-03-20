Jose Alvarado News: Headed to bench
Alvarado will come off the bench for Friday's game in Brooklyn, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Jalen Brunson (ankle/neck) is back and starting, so Alvarado will shift back to a reserve role. Through 18 games with the Knicks this season, Alvarado has put in averages of 6.2 points, 4.0 assists, 1.1 triples and 1.1 steals per contest.
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