Jose Alvarado headshot

Jose Alvarado News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Alvarado will come off the bench for Friday's game in Brooklyn, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Jalen Brunson (ankle/neck) is back and starting, so Alvarado will shift back to a reserve role. Through 18 games with the Knicks this season, Alvarado has put in averages of 6.2 points, 4.0 assists, 1.1 triples and 1.1 steals per contest.

Jose Alvarado
New York Knicks
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