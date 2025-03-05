Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Alvarado headshot

Jose Alvarado News: Held to five points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Alvarado posted five points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 136-115 loss to the Lakers.

Alvarado had a rough showing Tuesday and has been stuck in a slump for the past three games. In that stretch, Alvarado has shot 19.0 percent from the field with averages of 3.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 24.1 minutes.

Jose Alvarado
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now