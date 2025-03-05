Jose Alvarado News: Held to five points
Alvarado posted five points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 136-115 loss to the Lakers.
Alvarado had a rough showing Tuesday and has been stuck in a slump for the past three games. In that stretch, Alvarado has shot 19.0 percent from the field with averages of 3.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 24.1 minutes.
