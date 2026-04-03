Jose Alvarado headshot

Jose Alvarado News: Not starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Alvarado won't start Friday's game against Chicago.

With Jalen Brunson (ankle) back in the lineup, Alvarado will slide back to the second unit. The 27-year-old point guard has averaged 5.6 points and 3.0 assists in 11.8 minutes per contest over his last five appearances off the bench.

Jose Alvarado
New York Knicks
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