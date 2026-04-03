Jose Alvarado News: Not starting Friday
Alvarado won't start Friday's game against Chicago.
With Jalen Brunson (ankle) back in the lineup, Alvarado will slide back to the second unit. The 27-year-old point guard has averaged 5.6 points and 3.0 assists in 11.8 minutes per contest over his last five appearances off the bench.
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