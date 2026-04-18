Jose Alvarado News: Not starting Game 1
Alvarado won't start Saturday's Game 1 against the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
With Jalen Brunson (ankle) back in the lineup for the start of the playoffs, Alvarado will retreat to the second unit. Over his final six regular-season appearances off the bench, the 28-year-old point guard averaged 5.7 points, 2.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per tilt.
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