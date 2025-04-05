Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Alvarado headshot

Jose Alvarado News: Paces team with 27 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Alvarado accumulated 27 points (10-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes during Friday's 124-108 loss to the Lakers.

The Pelicans are doing their level-best to tank, but Alvarado seems to have missed the memo. He's played exceptionally well during the West Coast swing, and they have somehow managed to win some games with Alvarado at the helm. The team will kick the tires and try out some developmental players during the final week, but Alavrado will likely remain in the starting lineup.

Jose Alvarado
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now