Jose Alvarado News: Plays the thief in narrow win

Alvarado finished with eight points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, four assists and five steals over 20 minutes during Saturday's 108-106 victory over the Rockets.

Alvarado's scoring total was low, but he was a key element on defense in the narrow win. He made the most of his 20 minutes with a season-high five steals. Although it would take a string of injuries for the former Pelican to see a larger role in New York, his acquisition provides much-needed support for the team's elite backcourt.