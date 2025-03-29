Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Alvarado headshot

Jose Alvarado News: Poor shooting effort Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 10:27am

Alvarado notched 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 111-95 loss to Golden State.

Alvarado has been assigned the task of running the Pelicans' offense due to the many injuries the team has suffered in the backcourt, and the results haven't been encouraging. Over five starts, Alvarado is averaging 9.2 points, 5.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He should have a decent floor due to his starting role, but Alvarado's lack of efficiency -- he's made 37 percent of his shots in that span -- certainly hurts his upside.

Jose Alvarado
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now