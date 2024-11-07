Fantasy Basketball
Jose Alvarado headshot

Jose Alvarado News: Pops for 27 in loss to Cavs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Alvarado provided 27 points (10-14 FG, 7-7 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and three steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 131-122 loss to the Cavaliers.

The fourth-year guard has his best scoring night of the season while making his fifth straight start with both Dejounte Murray (hand) and CJ McCollum (thigh) sidelined. Since moving into the starting five, Alvarado is averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 assists, 3.4 boards, 3.4 threes and 1.4 steals a contest, and his productive run should continue for another week or more with neither neither of the Pelicans' injured stars expected back until later in November.

Jose Alvarado
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
