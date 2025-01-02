Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Alvarado headshot

Jose Alvarado News: Probable against Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 2, 2025 at 2:51pm

Alvarado (hamstring) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Wizards.

The point guard's injury status may be a formality, as he mentioned earlier Thursday that he would play. Alvarado has missed 23 straight games and will be a welcome addition to the backcourt when he returns to the floor for New Orleans. He is averaging a career-high 10.7 points and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Jose Alvarado
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now