Jose Alvarado headshot

Jose Alvarado News: Removed from rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 8:03am

Alvarado (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the Knicks' 108-105 win over the Hawks.

Head coach Mike Brown trimmed his rotation Monday, using nine players, with eight of them playing at least 19 minutes. Alvarado ended up losing hold of his spot on the second unit, with Brown leaning on Miles McBride and Landry Shamet as the team's reserve guards. Before being removed from the rotation, Alvarado had appeared in each of the Knicks' previous 26 games following his acquisition from the Pelicans at the trade deadline, averaging 6.1 points, 3.7 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 16.2 minutes.

Jose Alvarado
New York Knicks
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