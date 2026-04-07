Jose Alvarado News: Removed from rotation

Alvarado (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the Knicks' 108-105 win over the Hawks.

Head coach Mike Brown trimmed his rotation Monday, using nine players, with eight of them playing at least 19 minutes. Alvarado ended up losing hold of his spot on the second unit, with Brown leaning on Miles McBride and Landry Shamet as the team's reserve guards. Before being removed from the rotation, Alvarado had appeared in each of the Knicks' previous 26 games following his acquisition from the Pelicans at the trade deadline, averaging 6.1 points, 3.7 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 16.2 minutes.