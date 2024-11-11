Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jose Alvarado headshot

Jose Alvarado News: Returns to game Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 6:57pm

Alvarado returned to Monday's game against the Nets in the fourth quarter, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Alvarado went back to the locker room in the third quarter after appearing to tweak something in his leg; however, he was able to return early in the final quarter. The 26-year-old has served as the club's starting point guard with Dejounte Murray (hand) and CJ McCollum (adductor) out.

Jose Alvarado
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now