Jose Alvarado News: Returns to game Monday

Alvarado returned to Monday's game against the Nets in the fourth quarter, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Alvarado went back to the locker room in the third quarter after appearing to tweak something in his leg; however, he was able to return early in the final quarter. The 26-year-old has served as the club's starting point guard with Dejounte Murray (hand) and CJ McCollum (adductor) out.