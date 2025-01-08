Jose Alvarado News: Scores 13 points off bench

Alvarado amassed 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 104-97 loss to the Timberwolves.

Alvarado didn't have his best shooting performance, but he still found a way to contribute in the scoring column. This was his first double-digit scoring effort since returning from a lengthy injury absence, but his fantasy upside will be limited if he continues to play a hard cap of 20 minutes off the bench in the upcoming contests.