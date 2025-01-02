Jose Alvarado News: Set to return Friday
Alvarado (hamstring) said Thursday that he will play in Friday's game versus the Wizards, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.
Alvarado has missed New Orleans' previous 23 contests due to a left hamstring strain but appears ready to go Friday. However, Alvarado will likely operate on a minutes restriction as he works his way fully back into game shape.
