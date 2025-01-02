Fantasy Basketball
Jose Alvarado News: Set to return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Alvarado (hamstring) said Thursday that he will play in Friday's game versus the Wizards, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.

Alvarado has missed New Orleans' previous 23 contests due to a left hamstring strain but appears ready to go Friday. However, Alvarado will likely operate on a minutes restriction as he works his way fully back into game shape.

