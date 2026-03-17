Jose Alvarado News: Starting sans Brunson
Alvarado will be in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
With Jalen Brunson (ankle) sitting out Tuesday, Alvarado is in line for his first start of the season. He hasn't reached the 20-minute mark since the Feb. 24 loss to the Cavaliers, but Alvarado looks to be a viable plug-and-play option for fantasy managers in a pinch.
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