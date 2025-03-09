Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Alvarado headshot

Jose Alvarado News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Alvarado is in the Pelicans' starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Sunday.

Alvarado will make his 12th start of the season due to CJ McCollum (rest) and Zion Williamson (rest) both being ruled out for Sunday's contest. Alvarado started in four straight games right before the All-Star break, and over that span he averaged 12.5 poinst, 6.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals over 29.5 minutes per game.

Jose Alvarado
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now