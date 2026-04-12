Jose Alvarado headshot

Jose Alvarado News: Starting Sunday vs. Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Alvarado is in the Knicks' starting lineup against the Hornets on Sunday.

The Knicks are resting all of their starters except Mikal Bridges for Sunday's regular-season finale, so Alvarado will enter New York's starting lineup for the third time this season. Alvarado's last start took place April 1 against the Grizzlies, when he played 32 minutes and finished with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in a 130-119 win.

Jose Alvarado
New York Knicks
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