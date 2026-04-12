Jose Alvarado News: Starting Sunday vs. Charlotte
Alvarado is in the Knicks' starting lineup against the Hornets on Sunday.
The Knicks are resting all of their starters except Mikal Bridges for Sunday's regular-season finale, so Alvarado will enter New York's starting lineup for the third time this season. Alvarado's last start took place April 1 against the Grizzlies, when he played 32 minutes and finished with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in a 130-119 win.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Alvarado See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?13 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 2221 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week34 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 340 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Alvarado See More