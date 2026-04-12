Jose Alvarado News: Starting Sunday vs. Charlotte

Alvarado is in the Knicks' starting lineup against the Hornets on Sunday.

The Knicks are resting all of their starters except Mikal Bridges for Sunday's regular-season finale, so Alvarado will enter New York's starting lineup for the third time this season. Alvarado's last start took place April 1 against the Grizzlies, when he played 32 minutes and finished with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in a 130-119 win.