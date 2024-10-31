Jose Alvarado News: Steps in at point guard

Alvarado provided 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 104-89 loss to Golden State.

The Pelicans have experimented with a mix of CJ McCollum (leg), Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones (shoulder) to make up for Dejounte Murray's season-ending injury, but the team was forced to take another approach with McCollum and Jones on the sideline. Alvarado's insertion at point guard provided a more traditional first-unit scheme, moving Ingram to the wing. He had a solid line in his first start, and although the Pelicans got behind early, he was able to complete a diverse line with contributions in every major category. The Pelicans will await news on McCollum after his MRI, and that will determine how much we'll see of Alvarado in the immediate future.