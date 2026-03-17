Jose Alvarado headshot

Jose Alvarado News: Thrives in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Alvarado posted 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 136-110 win over the Pacers.

Alvarado moved into the starting lineup for the first time since joining the Knicks, replacing Jalen Brunson, who was given the night off to manage some nagging injuries. Alvarado made the most of his opportunity, recording his first double-double of the season. While this was a great performance, managers need only look at his previous 14 games to understand why this effort is not worth chasing.

Jose Alvarado
New York Knicks
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